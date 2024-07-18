Vivo V40, Vivo V40 Pro: Expected Launch Date, Features, Specifications, and More

There are speculations that the upcoming Vivo V40 Pro may be a rebranded version of Vivo S19 Pro that was unveiled in China in May 2024. If it turns out to be true, following may be the features and specs of Vivo V40 Pro in India.

Display: A 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with 4,500 nits local peak brightness, delivering vibrant visuals and immersive viewing experiences.

Chipset: The handset is rumored to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, which promises exceptional processing power and efficiency.

Camera: While the exact camera details of the Vivo V40 Pro are yet to be officially revealed, speculations suggest that it could feature an impressive camera setup similar to the Vivo S19 Pro. This includes an OIS-enabled 50MP Sony IMX921 main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP 2x telephoto portrait camera. On the front, the V40 Pro is expected to house a 50MP selfie camera with autofocus, enabling users to capture stunning selfies and participate in video calls with crystal-clear clarity.

As the official launch of the Vivo V40 and V40 Pro in India may be closer, we can expect more information and specifications to be revealed.

