Vivo V40, Vivo V40 Pro: Expected Launch Date, Features, Specifications, and More

The tech world is abuzz with anticipation as rumors swirl regarding the upcoming launch of the Vivo V40 and V40 Pro smartphones in India. While the official launch date is yet to be confirmed by Vivo, several reports suggests that both devices could make their debut in the country by August 2024.
The base model Vivo V40 is already available in Europe with dual cameras and is powered by ZEISS. If rumours are to be believed, the forthcoming Vivo V40 and V40 Pro will make debut in Indian markets as successors to the Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro, which were unveiled in the country in March. As we eagerly await further details, let's delve into the expected specifications and features of these highly anticipated smartphones.
There is no official confirmation by Vivo yet regarding the launch date of Vivo V40 and Vivo V40 Pro. However, according to online leaks, the handsets may arrive in India in August 2024.
Display: A 6.78-inch FHD+120Hz AMOLED display. With a maximum resolution of 2,800 x 1,260 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz, the Vivo V40's display offers stunning visuals and immersive gaming experiences.
Processor: The Vivo V40 is poised to impress with its cutting-edge performance capabilities. Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and an Adreno 720 GPU, this smartphone promises blazing-fast speed and seamless multitasking.
Battery: The Vivo V40 packs a powerful 5,500mAh battery that supports 44W wired fast charging technology. technology. This ensures that users can stay connected and productive throughout the day without worrying about running out of power.
Camera: Vivo has collaborated with renowned optics brand Zeiss to bring exceptional photography capabilities to the V40. The device boasts a dual rear camera unit equipped with Zeiss optics, featuring a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) support and another 50-megapixel camera paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens. This powerful camera system ensures that users can capture stunning photos and videos in any lighting condition.
Other Features: The device also supports dual-SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity, making it a versatile and well-equipped smartphone.
There are speculations that the upcoming Vivo V40 Pro may be a rebranded version of Vivo S19 Pro that was unveiled in China in May 2024. If it turns out to be true, following may be the features and specs of Vivo V40 Pro in India.
Display: A 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with 4,500 nits local peak brightness, delivering vibrant visuals and immersive viewing experiences.
Chipset: The handset is rumored to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, which promises exceptional processing power and efficiency.
Camera: While the exact camera details of the Vivo V40 Pro are yet to be officially revealed, speculations suggest that it could feature an impressive camera setup similar to the Vivo S19 Pro. This includes an OIS-enabled 50MP Sony IMX921 main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP 2x telephoto portrait camera. On the front, the V40 Pro is expected to house a 50MP selfie camera with autofocus, enabling users to capture stunning selfies and participate in video calls with crystal-clear clarity.
As the official launch of the Vivo V40 and V40 Pro in India may be closer, we can expect more information and specifications to be revealed. Check this space regularly for the latest updates and insights into these highly anticipated smartphones.
