Poco M6 Plus 5G: Expected Launch Date, Features, Specifications, Price, and More

Tech giant Poco is expected to launch a new smartphone Poco M6 Plus in India soon. Although, there is no official confirmation regarding the launch date of Poco M6 Plus, several leaks about specs, price, and images of this handset are already doing round on the internet.

The upcoming Poco M6 Plus once revealed will join the Poco M6, which was launched in the country last year. The smartphone has recently been spotted on various benchmarks, including Geekbench of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

According to several online leaks, Poco M6 Plus is expected to arrive with specifications like Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, Android 14-based HyperOS, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB storage variants, and more. Let us check out the other details below.