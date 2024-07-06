Honor 200 Series Launch Date in India: Check Features, Specifications, and Price

Honor 200 Series Launch Date in India: The Honor 200 5G series is all set to launch in India on 18 July 2024. Two handsets, including Honor 200 5G and Honor 200 Pro 5G will make debut under the Honor 200 Series in the country. Ahead of the launch event, the company has confirmed some of the features and specifications of the upcoming Honor 200 5G Series such as quad-curved display, Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0 operating system, and more. Honor 200 series will arrive as predecessor to the already available Honor 100 Series.
Honor 200 5G will be available in Moonlight White and Black colour options while as the Honor 200 Pro 5G will flaunt Ocean Cyan and Black colours. The company has still kept several specifications of the Honor 200 5G Series under wraps. Let us read about the launch date, features, specifications, and price of The Honor 200 5G Series below.
Honor 200 Series Launch Date in India
The Honor 200 Series will be launched in India on 18 July 2024 at 12:30 pm IST.
Honor 200 Series Price in India
The exact pricing details of Honor 200 Series in India is awaited. However, in UK, the Honor 200 is priced at GBP 499.99 (roughly Rs 53,500) while as the Honor 200 Pro costs around Rs GBP 699.99 (roughly Rs 74,800). It is anticipated that the Indian variants of Honor 200 may be priced similar to that of the Europe.
Honor 200 Series: Features and Specifications (Expected)
Following are some of the expected features and specifications of the Honor 200 Series.
Display: The Honor 200 5G series features a 6.7-inch curved 120Hz OLED display with up to 4,000 nits peak brightness. The Honor 200 Pro features a 6.78-inch display with similar features. The display sizes of both phones are the same as those of their predecessors - the Honor 100 and Honor 100 Pro.
Design: The Honor 200 5G series is designed with a sleek and stylish look. The phones have a thin and lightweight body, making them comfortable to hold and use. The curved edges of the display and the back panel provide a premium feel.
Processor: The Honor 200 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC while as the Pro model will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, which is more powerful.
Camera System: The Honor 200 5G series features a triple-lens rear camera setup. The main camera is a 50MP OIS-enabled sensor, which is capable of capturing stunning photos and videos. The secondary camera is a 50MP OIS-enabled telephoto lens, which allows for optical zoom and close-up shots. The third camera is a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, which is perfect for capturing group photos and landscapes. The Honor 200 5G series also features a 50MP selfie camera, which is located on the front of the phone. This camera is perfect for taking selfies, video calls, and group photos.
Battery: The Honor 200 5G series comes with a large 5,200mAh battery, which supports 100W wired fast charging. The battery has been upgraded from the 5,000mAh battery on the predecessors.
Honor 200 Series: Sale in India
Once launched, the upcoming Honor 200 Series will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Amazon and the official website of the company.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
