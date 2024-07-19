Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Launch Date: Check Expected Features and Specifications

Tech giant Nothing has confirmed the launch date of its upcoming smartphone Nothing Phone 2a Plus in India. The handset will be unveiled in the country on 31 July 2024. Nothing Phone 2a Plus will be a new variant to the already available Nothing Phone 2a. Nothing Phone 2a Plus is believed to be a higher-end variant of the already available handsets in the line up. It has not yet been officially announced, but it has been spotted on the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification listings.

According to a press note released by the company announcing the name and the launch date, Nothing said that an 'extraordinary new smartphone is coming.' Also, on social media platform X (formerly twitter), Nothing posted the announcement with a tagline 'Plus. More. Extra.', suggesting that the smartphone could be identical to the Phone 2a that launched earlier this year but with a larger display.