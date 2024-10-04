Google Pixel 9a to Launch Early: Know the Expected Features and Specifications

According to a recent report by Android Headlines, Google might launch its Pixel 9a smartphone earlier than its usual May timeframe. The tech giant is reportedly planning to start pre-orders for the device in mid-March 2025, with shipping and in-store availability expected before the end of the month.

This launch schedule, if true, would be a significant shift for Google, as it has traditionally unveiled its Pixel A-series smartphones at its annual Google I/O event in May. The Pixel 9a, an affordable alternative to the flagship Pixel 9 series, would follow the launch of the Pixel 9 family, which was also released earlier than usual this year in August.

According to reports, this early launch cycle might be permanent for the Pixel A-series, with the potential Pixel 10a also launching in March 2026. This shift in schedule could align with the rumored early arrival of Android 16 in 2025.