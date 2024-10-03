Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra: Expected Launch Date, Features & Specifications

advertisement
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra has been the subject of numerous rumors since February, even preceding the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in July 2024. Despite its absence from Samsung's July foldable event, reports circulated that the upgraded foldable was still in development, with a potential launch delay.
The Ultra-branded foldable was anticipated to be a slimmer and larger version of the existing Galaxy Z Fold 6. Later in July, another leak suggested an October 2024 launch for the phone. Now, details about the Galaxy Z Fold Ultra have reportedly surfaced online through a retailer.
A Korean retailer is said to have shared a poster revealing the launch date and pre-order details for a foldable device called the Galaxy Fold 6 Special Edition. Although the listing is no longer visible on the website, a user on X (@negativeonehero) shared the poster, which reportedly bears the same model number as the rumored Ultra variant.
According to online leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold Ultra might launch on 25 October 2024, in South Korea. This information comes from a Korean retailer poster shared by an XDA user (@negativeonehero). The poster, which has since been removed from the retailer's website, mentions a "Galaxy Fold 6 Special Edition" with pre-orders set to be available between 18 October 18 and 24 October 24 in South Korea. Interestingly, the poster links to a Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Crafted Black variant) on Samsung's official website.
The Crafted Black variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a special color option available exclusively from Samsung's website in India. It features a carbon-fiber weave pattern on the rear panel.
According to online leaks, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra is expected to be launched on 25 October 2024. However, there is no official confirmation about the launch date.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, the next-generation foldable phone from the tech giant, is expected to launch with significant upgrades, including a larger main display and a slimmer design. Rumors suggest the device will feature an 8-inch main display, making it larger than the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6.
In terms of design, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra is expected to be slimmer when folded, measuring just 10.6mm thick. This is a notable improvement compared to the previous model. However, these rumors are based on leaks originating from South Korea, and there is no official confirmation from Samsung regarding the device's specifications or availability.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
