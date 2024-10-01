Smartphone Launches in October 2024: OnePlus 13, iQOO 13; Check Full List Here

advertisement
The month of September has seen a significant number of new smartphone launches. So far, we have witnessed the launch of the iPhone 16 series, Vivo T3 Ultra, and Motorola Razr 50. The trend is only going to continue, with many more flagship phones slated to make their debut in October.
With the festive season fast approaching, smartphone manufacturers are bringing out their best and brightest. From budget-friendly devices to feature-packed smartphones, there is something for everyone this October. Let us check out the list of smartphones that may debut in this month.
1. One Plus 12T: One Plus 12T, a new mid-range smartphone from OnePlus, is expected to launch in October. The upcoming OnePlus 12T is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and will be offered up to 16GB of RAM and with up to 1TB of onboard storage options. The design may include a metal frame sandwiched between a curved display of 1.5K resolution and a glass body texture.
2. OnePlus 13: OnePlus has confirmed the launch of OnePlus 13 in China in October. The handset is expected to be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor and feature a 6,000 mAh battery with 100W fast charging.
3. iQOO 13: iQOO 13, a premium smartphone from Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO, is set to launch in China this October. Similar to the OnePlus 13, the iQOO 13 will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor and boast an IP68 rating. It is expected to come with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The iQOO 13 may feature a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, along with a massive 6,150mAh battery supporting 100W fast charging.
4. Lava Agni 3: Another highlight of the October smartphone launches is the Lava Agni 3. This new smartphone from Lava is set to make its debut in India on 4 October. Lava Agni 3 is expected to feature a 6.78-inch Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. The Agni 3 will also feature a quad camera setup on the back with a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone will come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage and is expected to run on Lava's UI, which is based on Android 14.
5. Infinix Zero Flip: Infinix is anticipated to introduce its maiden flip phone in India during October, following its recent release in select markets. The Zero Flip features a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, as well as a 3.64-inch AMOLED cover display with a resolution of 1056 x 1066 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor, coupled with Mali G77 MC9 GPU, and offers up to 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The rear camera setup consists of a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens, while the front houses a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls.
6. Vivo Y300 Pro: Tech giant Vivo is anticipated to launch Y300 Pro on 3 October 2024. The device boasts a 6.77-inch FHD OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as a 6,500mAh blue ocean battery and 80W fast charging technology.
7. IQOO Z9 Turbo+: The iQOO Z9 Turbo+ is expected to launch on 10 October 2024 and is rumored to feature a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The handset may be available in Moonshadow Titanium, Starlight White, and Dark at Night color options.
