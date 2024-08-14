Google Pixel 9 Series Launched in India: Check Features, Specifications & Price

At its latest edition of Made by Google Event on Tuesday, 13 August, Google finally launched four smartphones under the Pixel 9 Series, including Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Pro, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. All these flagship smartphones are equipped with the new Tensor G4 SoC and the Titan M2 security chip.

The smartphones have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and are claimed to offer up to seven years of Android OS updates, security patches, and Pixel Drops.

The Pixel 9 brings a 12GB RAM variant with 256GB storage, while the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold models get a 16GB RAM variant with 256GB storage. The standard variant of the Pixel 9 Pro features dual rear cameras, while the Pro models get triple rear cameras. Let us check details below.