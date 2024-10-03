Oppo Find X8 Series Launch Imminent: Expected Features and Specifications

advertisement
Oppo is gearing up for the launch of its Find X8 series in India and other global markets, with the base model recently receiving certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). This marks the Chinese brand's return to the Indian flagship market after a four-year hiatus. The company is expected to launch two models in the series, including the Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro.
While the launch date and pricing details have not been confirmed by the company yet, an Oppo executive revealed some insights about the Find X8 on Weibo. The device will feature a flat-screen with minimal bezels, a metal frame, and a slimmer and lighter build compared to its predecessor. It will support 50W wireless magnetic charging and include a compatible case.
Let us read more details below.
There is no official information yet about the launch date of Oppo Find X8. However, according to online leaks, the handset may hit the markets soon.
The Find X8 is anticipated to be powered by MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 9400 SoC, expected to be announced in the coming days. The leaked images reveal a rear camera module design similar to the OnePlus Open and Oppo Find N3, featuring a Hasselblad logo, hinting at a continued partnership between the two brands. This collaboration is expected to enhance the camera's software capabilities and color accuracy.
The Find X8 series is also expected to feature a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 1-120Hz refresh rate. Rumors suggest that the standard model will pack a 5,600mAh battery with 100W wired charging, while the Pro model may offer a 5,800mAh battery with 50W wireless charging. Both models are expected to be IP69-rated for water and dust resistance. Other rumored features of the smartphone are a OnePlus-style alert slider, 6GB of RAM, and Bluetooth connectivity.
Oppo's Find X8 series is expected to be a significant launch in the flagship smartphone market, with a focus on premium design, powerful performance, and advanced camera capabilities. The global launch, including India, is expected to follow the initial launch in China.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
