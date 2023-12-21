Google Map Update 2023: Giant Tech To Introduce 5 New Features On the App

(Image: iStock)
Google Maps is one of the most popular and widely used navigation apps in the world, but it is not resting on its laurels. Over the past few years, Google Maps has transformed how people interact with the world with features like eco-friendly routing to help you take fuel or energy-efficient routes. The tech giant recently announced that it is giving it a massive AI upgrade with five new features.
1. One of the most impressive new features on Google Maps is the Immersive View, which lets you see your route from the street level in 3D. This means you get a realistic and detailed view of the surroundings, landmarks, and directions before even starting your actual trip. You can also explore different places and see how they look in real-time. This feature is especially useful for unfamiliar or complex areas where there are chances of getting lost or confused.
2. Google Maps Navigation is getting an AI boost, with improved lane guidance and traffic information. Now one will be able to see which lane to take to avoid missing the exit or turn and what the lanes will look like ahead of time. The user will also get real-time updates on road conditions, accidents, and congestion, so they can plan their route accordingly. Google Maps will also suggest alternative routes if there are faster or easier ways to reach the destination.
3. People who own an electric vehicle, will be happy to know that Google Maps is adding more information on EV charging stations to its app. The app will now show them where the nearest charging stations are, what type of charger they have, how fast they can charge their battery, and when they were last used. They will also be able to see if the charging station is available or occupied, so they don’t waste their time or energy.
4. As part of the revamp, Google renamed its "Search with Live View" feature to "Lens in Maps." This feature uses AI to recognize and label the objects and places in the user's camera view, such as ATMs, transit stations, restaurants, coffee shops, and stores. The users can also ask the AI to tell them more about these places and how to get there. It will give them the best answers depending on what they want to know and where they are. It also uses AI to overlay the information and directions on the camera view, using augmented reality.
5. Another cool upgrade is Google Maps Search, which uses AI to help users find relevant locations based on their preferences, needs, and context. For example, if the user is looking for a restaurant, Google Maps will show them options that match their taste, budget, and availability. It also uses user-submitted photos and reviews to give them a better idea of what to expect. Users can filter their search results by various criteria, such as ratings, cuisine, or distance.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)