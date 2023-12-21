Google Map Update 2023: Giant Tech To Introduce 5 New Features On the App

1. One of the most impressive new features on Google Maps is the Immersive View, which lets you see your route from the street level in 3D. This means you get a realistic and detailed view of the surroundings, landmarks, and directions before even starting your actual trip. You can also explore different places and see how they look in real-time. This feature is especially useful for unfamiliar or complex areas where there are chances of getting lost or confused.

2. Google Maps Navigation is getting an AI boost, with improved lane guidance and traffic information. Now one will be able to see which lane to take to avoid missing the exit or turn and what the lanes will look like ahead of time. The user will also get real-time updates on road conditions, accidents, and congestion, so they can plan their route accordingly. Google Maps will also suggest alternative routes if there are faster or easier ways to reach the destination.

3. People who own an electric vehicle, will be happy to know that Google Maps is adding more information on EV charging stations to its app. The app will now show them where the nearest charging stations are, what type of charger they have, how fast they can charge their battery, and when they were last used. They will also be able to see if the charging station is available or occupied, so they don’t waste their time or energy.