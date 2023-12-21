WhatsApp may soon allow users to share status update on Instagram. Details here.

According to reports, the Meta-owned calling and messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a feature that will allow users to share status updates on Instagram through a shortcut. The name of this feature is 'Share Status to Instagram', and it is currently under development.

According to Wabetainfo, "WhatsApp users will have an optional feature to cross-post their status updates directly to their Instagram accounts, expanding the reach of their shared moments and experiences. The feature is still in development but, thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.26.17 update, which is available on the Google Play Store, we discovered further improvements regarding this feature."