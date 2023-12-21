WhatsApp may soon allow users to share status update on Instagram. Details here.
(Photo: iStock)
According to reports, the Meta-owned calling and messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a feature that will allow users to share status updates on Instagram through a shortcut. The name of this feature is 'Share Status to Instagram', and it is currently under development.
According to Wabetainfo, "WhatsApp users will have an optional feature to cross-post their status updates directly to their Instagram accounts, expanding the reach of their shared moments and experiences. The feature is still in development but, thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.26.17 update, which is available on the Google Play Store, we discovered further improvements regarding this feature."
WhatsApp will soon introduce a new feature that will allow users to update status on Instagram through a shortcut.
This means when a user will update a status on WhatsApp, they will be able to share the same status on Instagram at the same time for better user experience.
This feature is optional and users may or may not opt to share the WhatsApp status on Instagram. It’s also important to mention that sharing status updates to Instagram will always require a manual selection of the shortcut, ensuring users maintain full control over their sharing preferences, according to Wabetainfo.
One of the greatest advantages of simultaneous posting of status updates on both WhatsApp and Instagram is it promotes broader social reach and audience engagement.
Also, through different applications, users will be able to share their content to a larger audience.
People must remember that if they have selected only a specific group of followers to see their Instagram's story, only those followers will see the status shared via WhatsApp and other applications, unless changed in privacy settings of Instagram.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)