Government Issued High-Risk Security Warning To Google Chrome Users

CERT-In strongly recommends immediate system updates. Google has promptly responded to this advisory by releasing updates to address the vulnerabilities.

To update Chrome, users need to follow these steps:

1. Open Chrome.

2. Click on "More" (represented by three dots).

3. Select "Help" and then "About Google Chrome."

4. If an update is available, Chrome will commence the download automatically.

5. Once the update is downloaded, click "Relaunch" to apply it.

For updating Chrome on Android mobile device or tablet, users need to visit their Play Store and update the Chrome app. Also, to assist users in safeguarding their devices against malware and bot threats, the Indian government, through CERT-In, is providing free tools for malware removal. These tools include:

eScan CERT-IN Bot Removal: Available on the Google Play Store.

M-Kavach 2: Developed by C-DAC Hyderabad - Free Bot Removal Tool: Accessible at csk.gov.in.

Users can access these free malware detection and removal tools through the Cyber Swachhta Kendra portal, which also offers valuable information and resources for securing their systems and devices.