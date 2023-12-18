WhatsApp To Introduce Album Creation Feature For Channels Soon

WhatsApp has recently released a new feature for its channels which is known as the “automatic album creation” feature. This feature aims to provide a more organized and visually pleasing user experience for those who run channels on the instant messaging platform.

The exact timeline for the public release of this new feature is still unknown, but beta testers are currently able to experiment with it. These testers can install the latest WhatsApp beta update from the Google Play Store to access the automatic album creation feature.

In the coming days, WhatsApp is planning to roll out this new feature to more users, allowing a wider audience to enjoy the benefits of an organized and visually appealing channel experience.

Overall, the introduction of the automatic album creation feature demonstrates WhatsApp’s commitment to continuously improving its platform and providing users with new and helpful features.