WhatsApp To Introduce Album Creation Feature For Channels Soon

WhatsApp to roll out album creation feature for channels
(Photo: iStock)
WhatsApp has recently released a new feature for its channels which is known as the “automatic album creation” feature. This feature aims to provide a more organized and visually pleasing user experience for those who run channels on the instant messaging platform.
The exact timeline for the public release of this new feature is still unknown, but beta testers are currently able to experiment with it. These testers can install the latest WhatsApp beta update from the Google Play Store to access the automatic album creation feature.
In the coming days, WhatsApp is planning to roll out this new feature to more users, allowing a wider audience to enjoy the benefits of an organized and visually appealing channel experience.
Overall, the introduction of the automatic album creation feature demonstrates WhatsApp’s commitment to continuously improving its platform and providing users with new and helpful features.
The WhatsApp channel has introduced an automatic album which is sure to bring about a significant advantage to channel owners when it becomes available for the public.
This new WhatsApp functionality will enhance the user's experience by enhancing the organization of media shared in channels and grouping them in an album, reports WABetaInfo.
Users can conveniently tap on the automatic album to access and browse through the entire collection, hence simplifying the navigation of shared media content in channels and reducing the need for individual message bubbles, so it offers a more organized and visually pleasing conversation view.
When channel admins share multiple consecutive images or videos in a channel, WhatsApp will now automatically organize them into a unified album, and channel followers will conveniently be able to tap on the automatic album to access the entire collection.
It is to be noted that this feature has been available in chats and groups for years but it was not available in channels.
A feature to automatically group consecutive photos and videos in channels is available to those beta users who install the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store.
