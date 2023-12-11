WhatsApp Storage Update 2024: Free Storage Feature To End Soon; Details Here

From early 2024. WhatsApp data will start counting in your Google Drive storage. Whereas the beta WhatsApp users on Android will start seeing the changes from this month itself.

On the latest WhatsApp beta version on Android, the messages are now popping up in the chat backups section of WhatsApp settings. The new pop-up says backups on WhatsApp will start using Google Drive storage in the next few months. The message will be coming on WhatsApp beta version 2.23.26.7 on Android this week.

WhatsApp is giving people ample time to manage their chats, photos, and videos on the messaging app. WhatsApp also has a dedicated help page setup with queries and gives people a rough timeline for these changes to come into effect.