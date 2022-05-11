Google I/O 2022: Event Starts Today, Know the Time, and How To Watch Live Stream

Google I/O 2022 will be live-streamed for audiences across the world.
Google I/O 2022 is all set to start today, Wednesday, 11 May 2022, and similar to the past years, viewers can watch the live stream. The Google I/O 2022 keynote will feature Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai along with his core team. The event is expected to focus on key announcements such as the introduction of new hardware, including an affordable Pixel phone. It will also focus on advancements and improvements coming to Android and Wear OS.
Here are a few details about the Google I/O 2022 event time and live stream details that everybody should know before the event begins.
Google I/O 2022 is scheduled to take place as a two-day event. The event will begin with the keynote that will start at 1:00 pm ET, which is 10:30 pm IST today, Wednesday, 11 May 2022.
However, it is to be noted that Google has decided to live-stream the conference for its viewers across the world. Google I/O 2022 will be live-streamed through its social media channels of Google.
It is also important to note that while the keynote will be live-streamed for all, developers who are interested to attend specific sessions virtually after the main keynote have to register on the Google I/O site.
Google I/O conference is going to focus on the company's latest developments in its operating systems, including both Android and Wear OS.
Everybody has to wait for the Google I/O 2022 event to be conducted today, on Wednesday, 11 May 2022 at 1:00 pm ET and 10:30 pm IST to know more about the launch of new hardware.
