Garena Free Fire: How to Get FF Redeem Codes for 10 May?

List of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 10 May
(Photo: ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire is back with the new redeem codes for Tuesday, 10 May 2022. Also known as FF, the game releases redeem codes for its users at regular intervals.
Players use these codes to claim rewards and other in-game items, for free. These redeem codes can be availed from the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com.
Here, we have curated the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 10 May 2022.
FFWS LHBL K04A
FFL4 QZDG 5BUD
FFNM IUI3 PH4M
FFFK CBIL 1CAN
FFLS FOGO 2SIH
FFGJ 1YYL XB2W
FFLB 24FS JMVZ
FFA5 1VLV T4WK
FFGG BWKB Y2WF
FFBV XACN W0AW
FFVS CGCK HX15
FFCG BVCO K5F0
FFUA RNFH 2J4S
FFEA NSAW SKWX
FFIG RODE C1ZO
Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.