Microsoft, Apple, Google Collaborate To Bring an End to Password

Tech giants Microsoft, Apple, and Google on 5 May announced plans to expand support for a common passwordless sign-in standard created by the FIDO Alliance and the World Wide Web Consortium.

Android, iOS, and Windows OS users can expect to see seamless passwordless authentication across platforms and devices in the near future.

All three companies, as well as hundreds of others, already support FIDO Alliance standards. You may have already seen it in action. Certain websites send notifications to your phone, where you can enter your PIN or use your fingerprint scanner to log in.

However, the new announcements will bring in a few key changes.