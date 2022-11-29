Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, 29 November 2022: How To Win Gifts Here

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Tuesday, 29 November 2022, are updated on the official redemption website. Registered players can begin their day by claiming the redeem codes and winning gifts. The official redemption website that one must visit to find the codes is reward.ff.garena.com. Along with the codes, one can also read the rules of the Free Fire game if they are a new player. Garena Free Fire MAX is a revamped version of the Free Fire game.

The original Garena Free Fire game is banned in India so players in the country can only download Free Fire MAX. The process to claim the redemption codes and the redemption website is the same for both versions. Players must claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Tuesday, 29 November, soon from the site.