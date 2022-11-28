Wordle 528 Word of the Day: Check Hints, Clues, and Answer for 29 November 2022

Wordle 528 hints and clues for 29 November 2022 are mentioned here for the readers.
Wordle online web-based word game is ready to trick the players with a new word of the day. It is time for the players to solve Wordle 528 word of the day today, on Tuesday, 29 November 2022. The answer for Tuesday is too easy because we keep hearing this term almost every day. Players have to think wisely and then use their chances in the game if they want to get the score. We are here to help you.
You can solve Wordle 528 word of the day today, on Tuesday, 29 November 2022 by guessing the vowels in the answer first. Players should note that they will get only six chances to solve the puzzle. The ones who will find the word within the chances will get the score easily. It is important to be alert.
You can use your chances correctly if you pay proper attention to the hints. We provide Wordle hints and clues daily for our readers who are addicted to the online word game.
Wordle 528 hints and clues for Tuesday are stated here for all the players looking for them:
The answer for Tuesday starts with the alphabet C.
The next letter in the word of the day is L.
The next two alphabets in the solution for today are vowels.
The last letter in the word of the day is M.
Keep reading to know the solution if you are still unable to find the word. We are sure most of our readers must have already guessed the answer because it is easy and common.
Wordle 528 solution for today, Tuesday, 29 November 2022 is stated here for all the readers:
CLAIM
Easy right? We hope now you have got the score for Tuesday. Come back here if you want to know the hints and clues for Wednesday. We will help you out.
