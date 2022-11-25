ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 25 November 2022: Claim Codes and Win Gifts

Here's the list of Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Friday, 25 November 2022.

Garena Free Fire game is one of the most popular games of the year and the battle royale game witnessed a growing fan following. Players are updated with new rules, rewards, and redeem codes regularly. And when it comes to the claiming process, the registered players can utilize the Garena Free Fire redeem codes from the official website at reward.ff.garena.com. Here is the day's list of 12-digit alphanumeric redeem codes for 25 November 2022.

Interested people must know that only registered players can claim the Garena Free Fire Redeem codes. So if you haven't already registered, please do so, or else you will not be able to enjoy the benefits.

The Free Fire codes help the players win different rewards like premium bundles, diamonds, characters, etc. that help them survive in the game.

Garena FF game is banned in India, so they can only play the alternative game -- Garena Free Fire Max which has better graphics and user experience.

List of Garena Free Fire Codes for Friday, 25 November 2022

Players can claim the Garena Free for redeem codes within 24 Hours of the release. Thus you need to make sure that the validity and expiry date of these FF codes are valid and not expired else they will be of no use. They should also be claimed within 24 hours of release.

  • ZYPPXWRWIAHD

  • B6IYCTNH4PV3

  • FF119MB3PFA5

  • ZRJAPH294KV5

  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ

  • W0JJAFV3TU5E

  • FF11NJN5YS3E

  • SARG886AV5GR

  • FF11HHGCGK3B

  • Y6ACLK7KUD1N

  • YXY3EGTLHGJX

  • X99TK56XDJ4X

  • FF10GCGXRNHY

  • FF1164XNJZ2V

  • FF11DAKX4WHV

  • MCPTFNXZF4TA

  • WLSGJXS5KFYR

  • FF11WFNPP956

  • FF10617KGUF9

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 25 November 2022: Steps to Check

  • Visit the official website of Garena free fire at reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Use the credentials of your registered social network to login.

  • A list of FF codes will appear on your computer screen.

  • You can copy and paste these one at a time in the dialogue box and submit.

  • Your free rewards and weapons will be transferred to your mailbox.

