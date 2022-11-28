Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today: Win Max Rewards on 28 November 2022

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Monday, 28 November are already updated.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX is an upgraded version of Garena Free Fire, which is a multiplayer battle royale game. Garena Free Fire is banned by the Government of India so this is bad news for the Free Fire players. However, gamers in the country can download Free Fire MAX, which provides a better user experience. The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Monday, 28 November 2022 have been updated on the redemption website - reward.ff.garena.com for players to claim them.
To claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Monday, 28 November 2022, one has to log in to their registered account on the website - reward.ff.garena.com. It is important to note that the Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Monday were already updated at midnight. Registered players are requested to claim the codes soon.
Many gamers beleive that Free Fire MAX is a better version of the original Garena Free Fire game. The MAX version has improved graphics and features that allow gamers to enjoy the experience.
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Monday, 28 November 2022 are listed below for our readers:
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
W0JJAFV3TU5E
FF11NJN5YS3E
WLSGJXS5KFYR
FF119MB3PFA5
FF10617KGUF9
FF11DAKX4WHV
SARG886AV5GR
YXY3EGTLHGJX
FF11HHGCGK3B
FF1164XNJZ2V
X99TK56XDJ4X
B6IYCTNH4PV3
FF11WFNPP956
ZRJAPH294KV5
FF10GCGXRNHY
Y6ACLK7KUD1N
MCPTFNXZF4TA
All the codes are active so registered gamers can claim any one of them based on their preference.
Let's take a look at the steps to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes on Monday, 28 November 2022:
Visit the official Free Fire MAX redemption website - reward.ff.garena.com.
Enter your social media details to log in to your registered account on the site.
Copy and paste one of the active Free Fire MAX codes to claim the gifts.
Tap on the submit option available on the website to claim the redemption code.
Click on Ok to confirm the codes.
The MAX weapons and freebies will reach your in-game mail section soon.
