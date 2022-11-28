Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today: Win Max Rewards on 28 November 2022

Garena Free Fire MAX is an upgraded version of Garena Free Fire, which is a multiplayer battle royale game. Garena Free Fire is banned by the Government of India so this is bad news for the Free Fire players. However, gamers in the country can download Free Fire MAX, which provides a better user experience. The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Monday, 28 November 2022 have been updated on the redemption website - reward.ff.garena.com for players to claim them.

To claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Monday, 28 November 2022, one has to log in to their registered account on the website - reward.ff.garena.com. It is important to note that the Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Monday were already updated at midnight. Registered players are requested to claim the codes soon.