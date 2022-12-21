Elon Musk to Quit As Twitter CEO After Finding a ‘Foolish Enough’ Replacement

Polling company HarrisX tweeted out their own poll of Twitter users, which saw 61 percent of respondents vote for Musk to remain CEO. The company said that their findings “debunk” Musk’s vote, and added that their poll was run independently of “Twitter or any Elon Musk related organizations."

"Interesting. Suggest that maybe we might still have an itsy bitsy bot problem on Twitter..." he said in a response.