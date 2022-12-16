Twitter Takes Action Against Journalists Critical of Elon Musk: What's Happening

Twitter has banned several journalists critical of Elon Musk after they allegedly crossed a line.
The Rule Breakers: The suspended Twitter accounts belonged to:
Reporters from American news outlets such as The New York Times, CNN, The Washington Post, The Intercept, and Mashable
Two independent journalists – Aaron Rupar and Steve Herman
American sports commentator Keith Olbermann
ADS-B Exchange, a database for flight tracking enthusiasts
Their 'offence': Tweeting external links to banned Twitter accounts which, Musk claimed, amounted to "ban evasion."
He was likely referring to '@elonjet', a recently banned Twitter account dedicated to keeping track of Musk's private jet in real time.
Aaron Rupar revealed that he tweeted a link to the Facebook page of '@elonjet' which may have irked Musk.
Driving the news: The billionaire has blamed '@elonjet' for doxxing him and endangering the safety of his family who apparently had a run-in with a "crazy stalker" recently.
The flipside: '@elonjet' is one of many accounts that have sprouted with the intention to highlight the adverse effects of private jets on the environment in the context of climate change. Celebrities like Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian have also received flak for their environmentally unsustainable decision to fly via private jet.
Permanent or temporary? It is unclear. Rupar shared a purported screenshot and claimed that his account has been permanently suspended.
Yes, but: Musk is leaving it up to users to decide when to reinstate the suspended accounts. He is conducting a Twitter Poll that has two choices: Now or In 7 Days.
Besides the arbitrary crackdown on Twitter users who get on Musk's bad side, people who try to post links to its rival platform Mastodon are reportedly being shown an error message that states, "we can’t complete this request because this link has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially harmful."
What they're saying: Twitter tweaked its policy a day before the suspensions to rule out the sharing of "live location information, including information shared on Twitter directly or links to 3rd-party URL(s) of travel routes."
“We don’t make exceptions to this policy for journalists or any other accounts,” the platform's head of trust and safety Ella Irwin said as per a report by The Verge.
No heads-up: "I have not received any communications from Twitter whatsoever, other than a notice at the top of my feed that I am permanently banned and in read-only mode,” one of the reporters who was suspended was quoted as saying in the report.
"Neither The Times nor Ryan have received any explanation about why this occurred. We hope that all of the journalists’ accounts are reinstated and that Twitter provides a satisfying explanation for this action," read a statement from The New York Times.
The big picture: '@elonjet' has always managed to rally Musk to the point that he once offered the owner Jack Sweeney millions of dollars for voluntarily deleting the account.
1. Classic Musk: On 6 November, he tweeted, "My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk." Now, he appears to have changed his mind.
2. Double standards? 'Twitter Files' was an investigation backed by Musk which took aim at the platform's former executives for its decision to suppress a damaging Hunter Biden report.
Ultimately, Musk has final say. In the past, Twitter would unlock a user's account if they deleted the violating tweet. But there doesn't appear to be a structured approach to content moderation in Don Elon's Twitterverse.
