PM Modi Asked for Deepfakes To Be Labelled, but Fact-Checkers Say It Won’t Help

"Labels can be cropped out of a photo or trimmed from a video," Karen Rebelo, the deputy editor at BOOM Live, a fact-checking organisation that's based in Mumbai, told The Quint.

However, it also depends on how the labels are incorporated.

"As far as labels that are invisible to the human eye but can be detected by other software go, most social media platforms and messaging apps strip out metadata," Rebelo said.

Metadata comes embedded in the image or video file and generally comprises identifiers such as creation date, location, persons or products shown, and other details, according to The International Press Telecommunications Council (IPTC).

Platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Slack have been known to partially scrub metadata from uploaded content. "So unless these companies create a label that can somehow bypass that process, I don't know how helpful labels will be," Rebelo added.