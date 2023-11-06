Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Row: Why India Needs an AI Law Before It's Too Late

Actor Rashmika Mandanna was recently morphed in a video that has now gone viral.
Rapid advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the increasingly gendered nature of deepfakes have brought the spotlight back on Big Tech's policies and the Indian legal system's ability to tackle the problem.
"Technology-facilitated online gendered violence is a reality, and deepfakes are just another form of perpetuating such violence," Radhika Roy, advocate and associate legal counsel at Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF), told The Quint.
The Quint spoke with experts in the field of technology, policy, and law to understand what safeguards are in place to protect celebrities as well as other people in case there is a deepfake video of them.
According to University of Virginia, deepfake is an artificial image or a series of images (i.e a video), that is generated by a specific kind of machine learning termed as "deep learning".
To understand why deepfakes have become common, we spoke with software engineer Smit Shah and he said,
"People who are at risk are the ones easily available in the public domain; for instance, influencers and celebrities, whose videos, mannerisms, etc. are easily available on the internet. The reason why it's only going to increase is because now a lot of people are investing significantly in CI technologies," Shah added.
Deepfakes have been used for a few years now to harass and intimidate women as well as drive traffic to websites containing malicious content. Deepfake pornographic content of celebrities are sold online and have become a million dollar industry. At the same time, deepfakes are also used to blackmail and exploit individuals who are not in the public eye.
"Deepfakes have been an increasing area of concern with the developments in AI. They are being used to spread misinformation, disinformation, harass, intimidate, create pornographic images, and in several other ways to undermine people," Mishi Choudhary, founder of the Software Freedom Law Centre (SFLC), said.
Speaking on the gendered nature of deepfakes, Roy told The Quint, "Deepfakes are becoming increasingly gendered, but that’s how it’s been in the country. Technology-facilitated online gendered violence is a reality, and deepfakes are just another form of perpetuating such violence."
She also pointed out the crucial role that fact-checkers play at such a time.
According to Roy, although the term "deepfake" hasn't been defined explicitly in any statute, there are legal provisions to tackle it, such as Section 67 of the IT Act, "which can be used for publishing obscene material in electronic form".
"More specifically, we have Rule 3(1)(b)(ii) which prohibits defamatory, obscene, pornographic, paedophilic, invasive of privacy, including bodily privacy, insulting or harassing on the basis of gender, etc. As per the Rule, intermediaries are required to expend reasonable efforts to ensure that users do not “modify” any information that is prohibited," Roy added.
Roy said that while people can also resort to provisions under the IPC, they are not enough.
Choudhary concurred with Roy's view and said, "Some resources are being worked upon to give help to individuals, as the law has not kept up with it. Our police forces are not trained, nor are our judges or courts".
According to Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar, social media platforms are legally obligated to remove misinformation within 36 hours once reported by a user or the government under the IT rules notified in April this year.
“If platforms do not comply wth this, rule 7 will apply and platforms can be taken to court by aggrieved person under provisions of IPC,” he said, adding that “deepfakes are latest and even more dangerous and damaging form of misinformation and needs to be dealt with by platforms”.
The first step is to pay attention. Even in actor Rashmika Mandanna's viral video, upon closer inspection, the face of the original person can be seen in the video's initial few frames.
Secondly, verify the information, just like we verify WhatsApp forwards.
Have a healthy skepticism. Don't believe what you see. One can refer to fact-checking platforms that verify the information for users.
Choudhary talked about the Detect Fakes website created by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) that helps people identify deepfakes.
Lastly, Shah spoke about how advanced deepfake-detection systems look for biometrics. They try to understand the gestures, heartbeat, how often the eyes are blinking, the subtle movements, and the sounds that might have been picked up in the microphone, etc.
