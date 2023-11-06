Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Row: Why India Needs an AI Law Before It's Too Late

Deepfakes have been used for a few years now to harass and intimidate women as well as drive traffic to websites containing malicious content. Deepfake pornographic content of celebrities are sold online and have become a million dollar industry. At the same time, deepfakes are also used to blackmail and exploit individuals who are not in the public eye.

"Deepfakes have been an increasing area of concern with the developments in AI. They are being used to spread misinformation, disinformation, harass, intimidate, create pornographic images, and in several other ways to undermine people," Mishi Choudhary, founder of the Software Freedom Law Centre (SFLC), said.