Survey Finds Scam Messages Are Getting Less Obvious: Is AI the Reason?

The bait: The following types of messages are the most believed, according to the report:

"You’ve won a prize!" messages (41%)

Fake missed delivery or delivery problem notifications (23%)

Information about a purchase the recipient didn’t make (24%)

Sign-in and location verification messages (24%)

The switch: Fake job offers (64%) and bank alerts (52%) are the most common types of messages that people fall for, the survey found.

It also found that 82% of surveyed Indians have clicked on or fallen for fake messages.

Bonus: "[Surveyed] Indians receive nearly 12 fake messages or scams each day via email, text or social media daily," the report said.