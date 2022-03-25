BSNL Prepaid Plans Starting From Rs 50, Cheaper Than Jio: Check Validity

BSNL plans that are cheaper than Jio.
(Photo: BSNL. Altered by The Quint)
The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, BSNL is constantly working towards bringing new and attractive plans.
The BSNL plans are becoming much cheaper compared to the plans offered by the private operators. BSNL users can avail plans at cheaper rates and the benefits are on top.
While Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are increasing the prices of the plans, BSNL is finding ways to reduce the price. The company is offering the users cheap talktime plans with longer validity.
The plans have longer validity, internet benefits and other features that favour the users.
Here are certain BSNL plans under Rs 250 that everybody should know of:
The BSNL plan at Rs 49 offers the users free voice calls of 100 minutes. The plan also includes 2GB of data for 24 days.
BSNL's STV_118 plan includes data offer as well. It is priced at Rs 118 and offers 0.5 GB of data per day. This plan also allows unlimited voice calls for 26 days.
This BSNL pack has a validity period of 30 days and is priced at a reasonable rate of Rs 147.
The BSNL plan that is priced at Rs 185 allows unlimited voice calls for 28 days.
The Voice_187 pack provides unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day to the users for a validity period of 28 days. It also offers 2GB of data per day to the users and is priced at Rs 187.
