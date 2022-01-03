BSNL’s 28-Day Validity Prepaid Plan: Check Price and Other Details

Details of BSNL's 28-day validity prepaid plan.
(Photo: BSNL. Altered by The Quint)
Recently, many telecom companies increased the prices of their prepaid plans. However, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the state-owned telecom company, was one of the few to keep its prepaid tariff low.
In fact, BSNL has one of the cheapest plans in the market. One such plan is the 28-day validity plan.
BSNL's 28-day validity plan comes for Rs 187. It offers 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day.
Here are the details about similar plans from other telecom companies.
Airtel
Airtel offers its 28-day validity plan for Rs 265. It comes with 1GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calls.
Vodafone Idea (VI)
On the other hand, VI's 28-day validity plan costs Rs 269. Users get 1GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calls on this plan. They also get access to VI movies and TV Basic.
Jio
Reliance-owned telecom company Jio offers its 28-day validity plan for Rs 209. The plan comes with 1 GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calling service. Users also get access to Jio apps like Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Security, and Jio Cloud.
