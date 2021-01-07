BSNL Recharge Plans 2021: List of Prepaid Recharge Plans
State-owned telecom Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is one of India’s largest telecom service providers. Ever since the merger between BSNL and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), the teleco has been rolling out prepaid plans with different validities, bundled with popular third-party subscriptions.
BSNL has announced welcome offers on new recharge plans for all new customers.
We have curated a list of prepaid plans in this article.
List of BSNL prepaid plans 2021
|Plan Voucher
|MRP
|Initial Plan Validity in days
|Free Data Usage
|Per Minute Plan
|75
|60
|2 GB within 60 days
|Advance Per Minute Plan
|94
|90
|3 GB within 90 days
|Premium Per Second
|106
|100
|3 GB within 100 days
|Premium Per Minute
|107
|100
|3 GB within 100 days
|Plan 153
|153
|365
|50 MB for 30 days
|Plan 199*
|199
|180
|Unlimited data speed reduced to 40 kbps after 2 GB/day for 28 days
|PV-365
|365
|365
|U/L Voice (local/STD)(on-net/off-net) in Home LSA and National Roaming incl. Mumbai & Delhi + U/L data with speed reduced to 80 kbps after 2 GB data /day + free 100 SMS/day + Lokdhun Content (60 days) + PRBT (60 days)
|Plan- 399
|399
|80
|Unlimited free Data with speed reduced to 80Kpbs after 1GB/day.
|Plan 485*
|485
|180
|1.5 GB/day for 90 days
|Plan 666* (BSNL SIXER Plan)
|666
|180
|1.5 GB/day for 134 days
|PV-997
|997
|180
|U/L Voice (local/STD)(on-net/off-net) in Home LSA and National Roaming incl. Mumbai & Delhi + U/L data with speed reduced to 80 kbps after 3 GB data /day + free 100 SMS/day + Lokdhun Content (180 days) + PRBT for 2 months
|PV-999
|999
|240
|U/L Voice (local/STD)any-net in Home LSA and National Roaming incl. Mumbai & Delhi)+ PRBT for 2 months
|PV-1499
|1499
|365+30 days(as promotional offer for first 90 days)=395 days
|U/L Voice (local/STD)any-net in Home LSA and National Roaming incl. Mumbai & Delhi)+ free 100 SMS/day + 24 GB data
|PV-1999
|1999
|365
|U/L voice in Home LSA and National roaming incl. Mumbai and Delhi + U/L Data with speed reduced to 80Kbps after 3 GB /day Data + Free 100 SMS/day + Free PRBT with unlimited song change option + Lokdhun (60 days) + EROS NOW (365 days)
BSNL 2399 Plan With 600 Days’ Validity
This recharge plan of Rs 2,399 offers unlimited voice calls every day, 100 SMS and free tune for first 60 days. This 600 days validity of this plan is a major attraction. This plan is available all over India.
BSNL BINDAS BOL Plan With 365 Days’ Validity
This recharge plan of Rs 1,499 offers 250 calling minutes per day, 100 SMS per day and 25 GB data. This plan will be also be valid for 1 year (365 days).
BSNL 997 Plan with 180 Days Validity
This recharge plan of Rs 997 offers unlimited calls, 3GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, Lokdhun content, Sony Liv and free caller tune. The validity of this plan is 180 days.
Plan 699 With 160 Days Validity
This plan of Rs 699 offers free voice calls, 0.5 GB data per day, 100 SMS per day and free tune for first 60 days. Validity of this plan is 160 days.
Plan 485 With 90 Days Validity
This plan of Rs 485 offers free call, 1.5 GB data per day and 100 SMS valid for 90 days.
365 Plan With Validity of 365 Days
This plan costs Rs 365 and offers unlimited calls, 2 GB data per day, 100 SMS, free PRBT(Personalised Ring Back Tone) and Lokdhun content. But these freebies are only available for 60 days.
186 Plan With Validity of 28 Days
This plan of Rs 186 offers unlimited calls, 2 GB data per day and 100SMS per day for 28 days.
153 Plan Valid for 28 Days
This plan comes with unlimited calls, 1GB data per day, 100 SMS per day and free PRBT(Personalised Ring Back Tone) at Rs 153.
Plan 108 Valid for 60 Days (Only for New Customers)
The recharge plan of Rs 108 is only for new customers. It comes with unlimited calls to any network, 1 GB data per day and 500 SMS. However, the freebies in this plan will be valid for 45 days.
BSNL Prepaid Plan Common FAQs
What is the meaning of freebies?
Freebies are the allowed call /data services offered free of cost at a certain volume per day or upto validity period for usage in prepaid or postpaid services.
Can I select new mobile number as per my choice for the above subscription?
Yes, you can choose the SIM numbers online as per your choice and activate them by approaching CSC or Retailer by subscribing to any above prepaid recharge plans.
Is every BSNL recharge plan in the list available in every state?
Yes, all the plans in the list are available in all states, and in addition to that, some circle specific recharges are also launched.
Why are some of the plans of BSNL not available with Google Pay or other UPIs?
All corporate plans mentioned in the above list of prepaid plans are available in all modes, but some circle-specific ones are not available in some UPIs.
Are there separate recharges for validity and usage for BSNL?
Some of the longer validity prepaid plans like Rs 1699/1999 provides validity and free usage with same validity, but like Rs 429 /666 provides longer validity with shorter freebies time, so users can check the same before subscription.
Is BSNL’s Incoming and Outgoing Free in Mumbai and Delhi?
A majority of the prepaid recharge plans of BSNL now offers unlimited incoming calls and outgoing calls even in MTNL Mumbai and Delhi areas also, so just check the above tariff.
Do all BSNL unlimited plans provide validity for 4G data and voice plan equally?Yes, the mentioned freebies/plan offer validity in the table are applicable for Voice, 4G data and SMS facilities.
PORT IN customers will get BSNL free SIM in prepaid or not?
At the time of PORTING, any MNP customer from JIO / Airtel / Idea Vodafone have to pay Rs 20 for 4G SIM card charges, but in that circle if free SIM offer is continuing, then the customer will get Free 4G SIM, and after activation of MNP, will have to recharge with any of the said BSNL FRC to get working with all facilities.
Can we recharge BSNL plans through UPI payment App? Yes, all the mentioned all India prepaid mobile plans can recharge through any of the UPI payments, but if any payment failure happens, one can approach that authority only.
How to check my plan validity in mobile itself? Just dial *123# to check the present balance.
Will all these plans show on BSNL quick recharge site? Yes, when you enter your mobile number, circle and mail address, then your applicable BSNL new 3G / 4G prepaid plans will show.
Can I recharge these 4G plans from my existing balance? Yes, you can recharge by dialling USSD code (short code) *444*<Amount># or by logging in to mobile selfcare portal or by dialling *124# and selecting options.
