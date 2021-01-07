BSNL Recharge Plans 2021: List of Prepaid Recharge Plans

Can I select new mobile number as per my choice for the above subscription?

Yes, you can choose the SIM numbers online as per your choice and activate them by approaching CSC or Retailer by subscribing to any above prepaid recharge plans.

Is every BSNL recharge plan in the list available in every state?

Yes, all the plans in the list are available in all states, and in addition to that, some circle specific recharges are also launched.

Why are some of the plans of BSNL not available with Google Pay or other UPIs?

All corporate plans mentioned in the above list of prepaid plans are available in all modes, but some circle-specific ones are not available in some UPIs.