BSNL Launches Long-Term Recharge Plan with 425 Days Validity

Check out BSNL Long-term recharge plans here
(Photo: BSNL/Altered by The Quint)
State-owned telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has come up with a broadband plan of 425 days validity. This plan is for those who are looking a long term broadband plan.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the new broadband plan costs Rs 2500.
It must also be noted that no other telecom in India provides plans with validity of 425 days.
Here is list of some more BSNL long-term validity recharge plans.
300 Days Validity
The 300 day validity plan costs Rs 397 and comes with 2GB of internet per day. This plan also offers unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day and free ringtone.
365 days or Yearly Plan
BSNL 365 day validity plan offers 500GB of standard data and 100GB of additional data. It costs Rs 1,999 and comes with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day to any network. BSNL also offers yearly subscription of Eros Now with this plan, reported Hindustan Times.
425 days Validity
Recently, BSNL increased the validity of Rs 2399 plan by 60 days. Now, the plan is valid for a total of 425 days. It offers unlimited internet but the speed reduces to 80kbps after 3GB daily usage. It also offers unlimited calls, 100 SMS, along with BSNL tunes and access to Eros Now, the report added.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times)