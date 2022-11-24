Black Friday Sale India 2022: Best Deals & Offers on MacBook Air, iPad, and More

Black Friday is an annual event held in the United States on the next day (Friday) of Thanksgiving and lasts till next Monday, which is called as Cyber Monday. This year, Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, 24 November, therefore Black Friday will be observed on Friday, 25 November 2022.

Ideally, Black Friday Sale is not hosted by e-commerce platforms in India but Croma started Black Friday Sale 2022 on 18 November and the sale will last till Sunday, 27 November 2022.

Let us find out the special discounts and offers provided by Croma India during the Black Friday Sale 2022.