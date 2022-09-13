Apple Pay Feature: Know How To Set Up on Your iPhone or Apple Watch; Check Steps

Steps to activate Apple Pay feature on your device.
Apple Pay is the wallet app on your iPhone, Apple Watch, or another compatible device that helps to make payments. It is important to note that if you want to use Apple Pay, you must have a credit, debit, or prepaid card added to your device. You will not be able to use Apple Pay if a debit or credit card is not added to your Apple device. Once the card is added successfully, you can use the feature.
Apple Pay is a convenient feature that helps Apple device holders to make cashless transactions. However, one has to set up the feature correctly on their device so that they can make use of it while making payments. We will help you with the steps so that you know how to activate the Apple feature on your device.
To set up Apple Pay, you must also make sure that iCloud2 is accessible with your Apple ID.
Here are the steps you should follow to add a card to Apple Pay on an iPhone:
Tap on the iPhone's new card feature.
Click on the add button to add a new item to the wallet.
Swipe your credit or debit card.
Tap on Continue
Select your bank or card issuer from the drop-down menu while adding a new card.
Talk to your bank or card company to confirm your information.
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to add a card to Apple Pay on your Apple Watch:
The wallet will be displayed on your Apple Watch.
Tap on Add Card by scrolling down.
Select your debit or credit card to add a new card.
Click on the Continue option.
Enter your card details correctly and add your card by looking at the instructions.
Your card will be added once you complete all the processes.
First, know the steps to add the card so that you can use the feature when needed. We have stated all the steps you need to follow to use Apple Pay on your iPhone or watch.
