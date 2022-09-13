Apple Pay Feature: Know How To Set Up on Your iPhone or Apple Watch; Check Steps

Apple Pay is the wallet app on your iPhone, Apple Watch, or another compatible device that helps to make payments. It is important to note that if you want to use Apple Pay, you must have a credit, debit, or prepaid card added to your device. You will not be able to use Apple Pay if a debit or credit card is not added to your Apple device. Once the card is added successfully, you can use the feature.

Apple Pay is a convenient feature that helps Apple device holders to make cashless transactions. However, one has to set up the feature correctly on their device so that they can make use of it while making payments. We will help you with the steps so that you know how to activate the Apple feature on your device.