Apple iPhone 14 To Be Launched on 7 September: Here's All You Need To Know

After months of speculations, tech giant Apple has finally confirmed the launch date of the much awaited iPhone 14. The company has officially declared the launch date of the smartphone to be Wednesday, 7 September 2022.

The Apple's new smartphone series will be unveiled in a mega launch event called 'Far Out' that is going to be held at Apple's Cupertino campus in the United States. Besides the iPhone 14 series, the company will also launch Apple Watch Series 8 at the launch event.

Apple's Far Out launch event will be an in-person event and probably the biggest offline event after the pandemic. Here's what you must know about the iPhone 14 2022 launch.