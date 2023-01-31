Apple May Launch First Foldable iPad Next Year - Here's What We Know So Far

Apple Foldable iPad With Carbon Fibre Kickstand: The tech giant Apple is expected to launch its first-ever foldable iPad in 2024. The foldable iPad by Apple is rumoured to be equipped with a carbon fibre kickstand making it more durable and lighter in weight.

According to an analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who shared some information about Apple foldable iPad on Twitter: "I'm positive about the foldable iPad in 2024 and expect this new model will boost shipments and improve the product mix. My latest survey indicates that the foldable iPad will feature a carbon fibre kickstand. Carbon fibre material will make the kickstand lighter and more durable."