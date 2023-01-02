Apple New Launch 2023: iPhone 15 Series, MacBook Air, iPad Pro, and Others
Here is the list of Apple products anticipated to launch in 2023.
Apple New Launch 2023 - iPhone 15 Series: The Cupertino-based tech company 'Apple' is all set to launch a variety of new products in this year including iPhone 15 Series, 15-inch Macbook Air, 14-inch iPad pro, Apple watch series, and many more.
Although, the company has not confirmed the official launch dates of its upcoming products, there are speculations that the tech giant will soon release amazing and exciting gadgets for the Apple lovers.
There is no official confirmation about the launch dates and list of Apple products yet, however, we have curated an expected list for you that you must take as a grain of salt as of now.
List of Expected Apple Products Expected To Be Launched in 2023
Here's the list of some Apple products that are expected to be launched in 2023.
iPhone 15 Series: The most anticipated annual product by the Apple is iPhone. People are always excited to know the modifications in the iPhone series that is launched every year by the company. If reports are to be believed, the upcoming iPhone 15 series is likely to support USB Type-C charging. Some Apple products like Macbooks and iPads are already compatible to USB Type-C charging. Another new feature that may be witnessed in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus is the Dynamic Island design. Let us wait for the official confirmation by the company for other intriguing features of iPhone 15 series, which is expected to be launched in September 2023.
Apple Watch Series 9: Like iPhone series, the company upgrades the the Apple Watch series every year with new and advanced features. The Apple watch series 9 is likely to be launched in September and might flaunt the same design as its predecessors.
14 and 16-Inch Macbook Pro: Apple is expected to launch the upgraded 14 and 16-Inch Macbook Pro in March 2023. Both these devices are likely to be equipped with M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets that will be a reason behind their improved and enhanced performance.
15-Inch Macbook Air: The company is rumoured to launch 15-Inch Macbook Air first time in the history. Just like its predecessors, the device might be equipped with M2 chip but with high performance and speed. According to reports, the 15-Inch Macbook Air will be launched in Spring 2023 and there won't be any major upgrades in the device.
15-Inch Macbook Air Apart from the above mentioned products, Apple is likely to launch Mac Mini in late 2023. Earlier, the company was expected to launch the device alongside M2-based MacBook Pro and MacBook Pro in 2022 but that didn't happen due to unknown reasons.
14-inch iPad Pro: The company is all set to launch the 14-inch iPad Pro in late 2023. The device will hit the markets with major performance upgrades along with 5G and Wi-Fi variants.
iPad mini 7th Generation: The company is all set to launch the iPad mini 7th generation in 2023. Last time Apple launched a device in this line up was in 2021. After a hiatus of 1 year, iPad mini 7th gen will be unveiled later this year with an upgraded processor, display size, battery capacity, and other updated features and specs.
Besides the above mentioned products, Apple is also anticipated to launch products like iMac with M3, Reality Pro VR headset, and a HomePod with screen.
Check this space regularly to get the latest details about the upcoming Apple products in 2023.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.