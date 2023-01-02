Apple New Launch 2023: iPhone 15 Series, MacBook Air, iPad Pro, and Others

Apple New Launch 2023 - iPhone 15 Series: The Cupertino-based tech company 'Apple' is all set to launch a variety of new products in this year including iPhone 15 Series, 15-inch Macbook Air, 14-inch iPad pro, Apple watch series, and many more.

Although, the company has not confirmed the official launch dates of its upcoming products, there are speculations that the tech giant will soon release amazing and exciting gadgets for the Apple lovers.

There is no official confirmation about the launch dates and list of Apple products yet, however, we have curated an expected list for you that you must take as a grain of salt as of now.