Hero Maestro Xoom Launch in India Today: Know Price, Specifications and Features

Hero Maestro Xoom will launch in India on 30 January 2023.
(Photo Courtesy: autoX)
Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest and most popular two-wheeler manufacturer, is ready to launch a new scooter in the market. The all-new Hero Maestro Xoom is scheduled to launch in India today, Monday, 30 January 2023. As per the latest official details, the upcoming scooter is going to be Hero’s third 110cc gearless scooter in the line-up. This is going to release after the Pleasure Plus and the Maestro Edge. One must know the latest details about the upcoming scooter.
The Hero Maestro Xoom will launch soon today (Monday, 30 January), in India. Interested buyers in the country should know the features and price range of the scooter if they want to purchase it. As per the latest details available as of now, the upcoming scooter is likely to be loaded with hi-tech features, specifications, and design.
Here is everything you should know about the Hero Maestro Xoom such as the features and expected price range in the country. Everyone should know that the scooter will make its debut in India today.
The all-new Hero Maestro Xoom is set to be a feature-rich, range-topping variant of the 110cc Maestro line-up. The scooter will sport an all-LED headlamp unit. It will be mounted on the apron along with an X-shaped LED DRL.
When we talk about the mechanics, the Hero Maestro Xoom is set to remain identical to other variants of the 110cc Maestro Edge.
The scooter will be powered by a 110.9cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that produces 8.04 bhp and 8.7 Nm.
As of now, we do not have any details on the price of the all-new Hero Maestro Xoom. Interested buyers will know about the exact price after the launch takes place today, Monday.
One should keep an eye on the latest announcements to stay updated and check the price after the launch is over.
