OnePlus Pad Launch Likely on 7 February 2023: Features, Specs and Others Details

The tech giant OnePlus is holding a launch event on 7 February 2023 to launch several flagship products like OnePlus 11, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus 11R. Besides, there are speculations about the launch of OnePlus Keyboard and a 65” OnePlus TV at the event.

Apart from these, some credible sources like Gizmochina has confirmed the launch of OnePlus Pad, the brand's first-ever tablet at the launch event on 7 February.

As per a report by Gizmochina, "OnePlus is yet to officially announce details of the OnePlus Pad. However, we spotted the tablet on the OnePlus 11 5G’s microsite on the brand’s official website. There is a section for the OnePlus Pad where more details are expected to be revealed in the days leading up to the launch event.