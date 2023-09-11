Apple iPhone 15 Launch Date: Expected Price in India, Design & Full Specs Here

Apple launch event, Wonderlust is all set to take place tomorrow, Tuesday, at 10:30 PM IST. Reports suggest that the iPhone 15 series may be launched at the event along with the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. The company may also announce the launch dates for other devices like iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, tvOS 17, watchOS 10 , and macOS Sonoma.

Apple iPhone 15 is the latest launch of the Apple company that will be in the market soon and it may come with a 6.06-inch display and 8GB RAM for storage. iPhone 15 may also have a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel camera. Apple iPhone 15 is based on iOS and the connectivity options include USB Type-C.

The company will also launch the iPhone 15 models which may include vanilla iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Enthusiasts may also witness the launch of the iPhone 15 Ultra model. Let’s take a quick look at the iPhone 15 launch date, price in India, specifications, other details.