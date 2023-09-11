Apple iPhone 15 Launch Date: Expected Price in India, Design & Full Specs Here

Apple iPhone 15 Series launch date confirmed by the company. Details Here
(Photo: iStock)
Apple launch event, Wonderlust is all set to take place tomorrow, Tuesday, at 10:30 PM IST. Reports suggest that the iPhone 15 series may be launched at the event along with the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. The company may also announce the launch dates for other devices like iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, tvOS 17, watchOS 10 , and macOS Sonoma.
Apple iPhone 15 is the latest launch of the Apple company that will be in the market soon and it may come with a 6.06-inch display and 8GB RAM for storage. iPhone 15 may also have a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel camera. Apple iPhone 15 is based on iOS and the connectivity options include USB Type-C.
The company will also launch the iPhone 15 models which may include vanilla iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Enthusiasts may also witness the launch of the iPhone 15 Ultra model. Let’s take a quick look at the iPhone 15 launch date, price in India, specifications, other details.
Apple iPhone 15 will be unveiled at the launch event of the company known as ‘Wonderlust’. The event is all set to take place on Tuesday, September 12 at 10:30 PM IST. As per reports, the new iPhone is expected to go on sale on 22 September.
iPhone 15 price may begin at $799 which makes it roughly around Rs 65,981 as per a Barclays analyst. The highest-end variant would roughly cost Rs 1,06,500.
The iPhone 15 may feature one of the biggest design changes, meaning the new model may ditch Apple’s proprietary Lightning port and have a USB Type-C charging solution.
Regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may carry the same transfer speeds as current lightning iPhones
The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max may come with faster speeds to have a differentiating factor.
The iPhone 15 Pro models may come with solid-state volume and power buttons, like the home button on the iPhone SE and other iPhones before 2017.
The iPhone 15 series may also feature curved side frames and a titanium frame and body.
The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max may sport a Titan Gray colour and the new color may be Dark Blue. You may also see a green-colored iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus too.
There are rumors that phones may even have matching colors for USB cables.
The standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro should have a 6.1-inch display while the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max may carry 6.7-inch displays.
Apple may not bring significant hardware upgrades to the cameras, especially after a bunch of new sensors on the iPhone 14 series including a 48MP primary lens on the Pro models.
