Apple iPhone 15 Launch Date Confirmed: Features, Specs, Price & Other Details

Apple iPhone 15 Series launch date confirmed by the company. Details Here
(Photo: iStock)
After months of speculations, Apple has finally confirmed the launch date of its annual Apple Launch Event 2023. During the launch event, the company will unveil the most anticipated Apple iPhone 15 Series. It is also expected that the Apple Watch Series 9 will be launched at the event.
The Apple Launch Event 2023 will be held under the name 'Wonderlust' on 12 September 2023. According to several online reports, the upcoming iPhone 15 series will include - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Let us check iPhone 15 launch date, time, venue, live streaming, price, and other details below.
iPhone 15 Series will be launched on 12 September 2023 at the Apple Event 2023, which will be held under the name 'Wonderlust'.
The Apple Event 2023 will commence at 10:30 pm IST.
The Apple iPhone 15 launch event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park.
The iPhone 15 launch event 2023 will be live streamed on the official website of Apple (apple.com), Apple TV app, and Apple's YouTube channel.
Although the company has only confirmed the launch of iPhone 15 series, following is the expected list of products that may be revealed at the Apple 2023 Launch Event.
Apple Watch Series 9
Apple Watch Ultra 2
iPhone cases
Apple watch bands
Multicolored USB-C cables
New iPod Mini
AirPods Lite
Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on iPhone 15.
Based on online reports, following is the list of rumored features and specs of Apple iPhone 15 Series.
iPhone 15: A 6.1-inch display but with Dynamic Island, USB-C instead of Lightning, mute switch to become solid-state button, new green, yellow, and pink finishes, A16 processor, 6GB RAM with LPDDR5 RAM, and U2 chip.
iPhone 15 Plus: A 6.7-inch display but with Dynamic Island, A16 processor, USB-C instead of Lightning, mute switch to become solid-state button, 6GB RAM with LPDDR5 RAM, U2 chip, new green, yellow, and pink finishes.
iPhone 15 Pro: A 6.1-inch display with ProMotion and Dynamic Island, 8GB RAM, U2 chip, USB-C instead of Lightning, mute switch to become solid-state button, new dark red finish, slimmer bezels and rounded corners, titanium frames instead of steel, and A17 processor.
iPhone 15 Pro Max (Ultra): A 6.7-inch display with ProMotion and Dynamic Island, USB-C instead of Lightning, mute switch to become solid-state button, titanium frames instead of steel, new dark red finish, periscope lens with 6x optical zoom, support for 8K video recording, slimmer bezels and rounded corners, A17 processor, and 8GB RAM, U2 chip.
(Source: macworld.com)
The pricing details of iPhone 15 series have not been revealed by the company yet. However, it is expected that the basic models including iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 plus will cost same as iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, while as the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be more expensive compared to iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
