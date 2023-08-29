Oppo A38 Launch Details: Leaked Specifications and Expected Price Range Here

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Gadgets Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Oppo A38 Launch Details: Leaked Specifications and Expected Price Range Here

Oppo A38 Launch: Know the leaked specifications of the smartphone and the expected launch date here.
Raajwrita Dutta
Gadgets
Published:

Oppo A38 specifications are leaked online before the launch.

Oppo is ready to launch new A series phones and it includes the Oppo A38 model. It is important to note that the smartphone has been spotted on different certification sites. The popular company has not yet confirmed the launch of the Oppo A38, therefore, interested buyers should be alert and note the latest announcements. A recent report has leaked the specifications and features of the brand-new smartphone. You must know the latest details available online.

As per the latest details available from the leaked report, the Oppo A38 is expected to be the successor of the Oppo A36. It is important to note that these are all leaked details so one should wait for the official confirmation. The Oppo A36 model made its debut in January 2022 and it was equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC.

Interested buyers can take a look at the specifications and launch details of the Oppo A38 leaked recently. Please note that all the details available as of now are rumours and one can be sure only after Oppo makes official announcements.

Oppo A38: Expected Price and Availability

According to the details available from the leaked reports, the Oppo A38 is expected to be available in two colour variants, which include Black and Golden.

The price of the brand-new smartphone is likely to be around EUR 159, which is approximately Rs 14,200 in India, for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

To know the exact price range of the smartphone in India, you have to wait for the company to launch it and announce the details. When we talk about the launch of the Oppo A38, it is expected to make its debut in Europe in September.

One should note that the exact launch date and details are not announced yet. The leaked reports suggest the smartphone could also be available in India and other markets soon.

Oppo A38: Leaked Specifications

The Oppo A38 is likely to flaunt a 6.56-inch LCD HD+ display coupled with a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz. It is expected to be equipped with a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC along with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The smartphone is also likely to pack a dual camera rear unit, which includes a 50-megapixel camera with another 2-megapixel macro sensor. These are all the leaked features we know for now.

