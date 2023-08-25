Honor 90 Launch Date in India: Features, Specs, Price, and Other Details

Honor 90 India launch confirmed. Features, specs, and more.
(Photo: iStock)
Tech giant Honor recently confirmed the launch of Honor 90 smartphone in India. With the launch of upcoming Honor 90 handset, the Chinese brand will make a comeback in the country after more than two years.
During an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on YouTube, Madhav Sheth, the CEO of Honor Tech confirmed some of the features and specifications of the Honor 90 in India. Some of these include, Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1 and Google services support. Users must note down that previously Honor didn't support Google services due to its association with Huawei.
Honor 90 is already available in China along with its variant Honor 90 Pro. Madhav Sheth boasted about the durability and unique design of the Indian version of Honor 90.
The exact launch date of Honor 90 in India has not been revealed by the company yet. However, it is confirmed that the smartphone will hit the Indian markets soon.
Based on online reports, following are some of the confirmed features and specs of Honor 90 in India.
Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1.
Google Services.
AMOLED curved display.
Eligible for two Android OS updates.
Eligible for three years of security updates.
Available in black varaint.
Based on the Chinese variant, following may be the features and specifications of the forthcoming smartphone Honor 90 in India.
A 6.7-inch Full-HD+ curved AMOLED display along with 120Hz refresh rate.
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.
5,000mAh battery along with 66W fast charging support.
Storage options include 12GB and 512GB internal storage.
The rear camera includes 200 MP primary camera, 12 MP ultrawide camera, and 2MP depth sensor.
Connectivity options include 4G LTE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5. 2, NFC, and USB Type-C port.
The starting price of Honor 90 in India is expected to be Rs 35,000. However, the exact price will be revealed at the official launch event. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on Honor 90 in India.