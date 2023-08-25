Honor 90 Launch Date in India: Features, Specs, Price, and Other Details

Tech giant Honor recently confirmed the launch of Honor 90 smartphone in India. With the launch of upcoming Honor 90 handset, the Chinese brand will make a comeback in the country after more than two years.

During an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on YouTube, Madhav Sheth, the CEO of Honor Tech confirmed some of the features and specifications of the Honor 90 in India. Some of these include, Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1 and Google services support. Users must note down that previously Honor didn't support Google services due to its association with Huawei.

Honor 90 is already available in China along with its variant Honor 90 Pro. Madhav Sheth boasted about the durability and unique design of the Indian version of Honor 90.