Apple Launches iPhone 14 Series at ‘Far Out’ Event: Starting Price at Rs 63,700

iPhone 14 series launched at Apple's 'Far Out' event.
(Photo: Screenshot of the live video)
After months of speculation, tech giant Apple finally launched the iPhone 14 series at its launch event, dubbed ‘Far Out'.
The Cupertino-based company unveiled its next generation of iPhone models – comprising the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Apple also launched the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Ultra, and the Apple AirPods Pro 2.
The smartphone comes with satellite emergency communication technology that can be used to send SOS messages over satellite.
All the phones come with a crash-detection feature that will automatically dial emergency services when a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone.
The price of iPhone 14 has been set at $799 (nearly Rs 63,700). Similarly, the iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899 (roughly Rs 71,600). Both phones are available in several colour options.
Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 pre-orders will begin on 9 September. The iPhone 14 will go on sale starting 16 September and the iPhone 14 Plus will go on sale from 7 October.
Meanwhile, AirPods Pro 2, priced at $249 (roughly Rs 19,900), will go on sale from 9 September, and will be available from 23 September.
The AirPods feature personalised Spatial Audio and improved noise cancellation, among other features.
The Apple Watch Ultra, which has several outdoor adventure features, is priced starting at $799 (roughly Rs 63,700), and will also be available from 23 September.
The outdoor features include a dual frequency GPS that is aimed at providing accurate GPS positioning despite signal issues. The watch also has a new Oceanic+ app for scuba divers.