Apple Launches iPhone 14 Series at ‘Far Out’ Event: Starting Price at Rs 63,700

After months of speculation, tech giant Apple finally launched the iPhone 14 series at its launch event, dubbed ‘Far Out'.

The Cupertino-based company unveiled its next generation of iPhone models – comprising the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple also launched the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Ultra, and the Apple AirPods Pro 2.

The smartphone comes with satellite emergency communication technology that can be used to send SOS messages over satellite.