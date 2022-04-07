Xiaomi Announces Mi Fan Festival 2022: Check Deals, Offers and, Discounts
Mi Fan Festival 2022: Know all the deals and offers provided by Xiaomi.
Xiaomi has officially announced a range of new discounts and offers for consumers as a part of its annual sale event, the Mi Fan Festival 2022.
The Mi Fan Festival 2022 began on 6 April 2022 and all the offers will remain valid till 18 April 2022. Customers should take note of these dates.
The Mi Fan Festival 2022 will be available exclusively on Mi.com and Mi Home stores.
The offers and discounts will go on for two weeks for the customers. Consumers also stand a chance to win coupons and gifts worth up to Rs 45 lakh.
The ones who will visit and shop on the Mi Store App stand the chance to win coupons up to Rs 15,000, two gold coins (2 gram), gift hampers worth up to Rs 80,000, a Redmi X42 TV, and 100 per cent cashback.
Mi Fan Festival 2022: Prizes and Offers
Consumers can try the "jackbot deals" every day at 10:00 a.m. to buy products at extremely low prices.
They can purchase the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G at Rs 8,999, Redmi Smart TV at Rs 6,999, and Mi Robot Vacuum – Mop P at Rs 9,999.
At 4:00 p.m. daily, consumers can participate in the x99 deals where some selected products are available at Rs 99, Rs 299, Rs 499 and Rs 999.
The daily Half Price Store at 6:00 pm allows customers to get fifty percent off.
The Pick N' Choose deal takes place at 8:00 pm every day and the customers can create personalised combos for themselves. They can also avail of extra discounts during this offer.
The Mi Fan Festival 2022 also has some other offers that allow the customers to buy products at a cheap price.
The Redmi 10 is available at Rs 9,899 but the actual selling price of the product is Rs 10,999. There is a special offer for customers with SBI cards.
The Redmi Note 11 is available at Rs 11,699 but the actual price is Rs 13499. Consumers can take a look at the special offers and discounts available for various products.
It is to be noted that the Mi Fan Festival 2022 will end on 18 April 2022 so consumers should take advantage of the deals as soon as possible.
