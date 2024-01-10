AI in Newsrooms: What Are Media Bosses Worried About Most in 2024?

For context, here are some news publishers whose experiments with AI went seriously wrong:

CNET published articles that were written using an AI tool in 2023. However, the outlet ended up issuing corrections on 41 out of 77 such AI-generated stories, The Verge reported. CNET also received flak for not disclosing, at the outset, that it was publishing AI-generated content.

Sports Illustrated (SI) was also found to have included product reviews from a third party that were alleged to be at least partly written by AI, without proper disclosure.

Gizmodo published its first AI-generated article titled 'A Chronological List of Star Wars Movies & TV Shows, but fans were quick to point out the factual errors in the article.

Men's Journal published an AI-generated article about low testosterone in men, which reportedly contained blatant falsehoods and claims that aren't supported by data.

The Guardian accused Microsoft AI of damaging its reputation after the latter placed a "distasteful" AI-generated poll next to a news report about a woman's murder. The poll reportedly asked readers to speculate on the reason behind the woman's death.

Channel 1 News, based out of Los Angeles, is looking to launch a personalised AI-driven newscast "that learns what stories a viewer wants to see and promises to deliver them in any language."

"Journalists worry about the implications of this kind of automation for jobs, and for trust in the news media," the report read.