AI in Newsrooms: What Are Media Bosses Worried About Most in 2024?
(Photo: Made using Midjourney/Directed by Kamran Akhter)
Over 70 percent of senior editors and CEOs of media organisations believe that AI and Generative AI will lower the public's overall trust in the news, according to a report published by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism on Tuesday, 9 January.
The annual report titled 'Journalism, Media, and Technology Trends and Predictions 2024' surveyed over 314 CEOs, editors-in-chief, and heads of digital or innovation at print, broadcasting, and digital news organisations from 56 countries, including India.
Furthermore, 35 percent of them believe that most of the money (from such licensing deals) would go to big publishers.
News publishers' apparent distrust of the AI industry comes on the heels of a copyright infringement lawsuit filed by The New York Times (NYT) against OpenAI, the company behind popular AI chatbot ChatGPT.
In the midst of these fundamental legal issues, how is AI currently being used in newsrooms across the world? What are the ways this technology could disrupt the media industry? And what else are news executives worried about in the new year? Take a look at the key findings of the Reuters Institute report.
The most common use of AI tools in newsrooms is for back-end automation tasks such as tagging, transcribing, and copy-editing, according to the Reuters Institute report.
Two years ago, only 29 percent of news executives had found this use case to be high priority, indicating that "newsrooms have been coming to terms with the implications of advances in AI – and generative AI in particular."
According to the report, other common applications of AI in newsrooms are:
Recommender systems (37 percent)
Creation of content with human oversight (28 percent)
Commercial uses (27 percent)
Coding and product development (25 percent), where publishers say they have seen very large productivity gains.
News-gathering (22 percent), where AI may be used to support investigations or in fact-checking and verification.
Most important uses of AI by news organisations in 2024.
The report also said that various news organisations have been trying out AI tools for the following tasks:
Summarisation: A number of European publications have been adding AI-generated bullet points at the beginning of their articles. They found that these summary bullet points increased their overall engagement, as per the report.
Headline testing: "A number of publications have been experimenting with AI-driven headlines optimised for search, which are then checked by editors," the report read.
Copy-editing, note-taking, and transcription: Using AI tools to assist in these tasks is becoming more widespread in newsrooms, as per the report. Transcription tools in small languages have also significantly improved in the last year, it added.
However, AI aiding in these processes could mean layoffs in the news media industry. “The functions of editor-in-chief, editors, proofreaders, secretaries, and photo editors will no longer exist as they do today," publisher Axel Springer SE had said in June last year.
Translation: The report points out that French daily Le Monde uses AI to assist in the "initial translation" of stories from French to English – albeit with several human checks. "The software has been customised to recognise Le Monde’s style book and spellings," it added.
Image/article generation: Generating images using tools like Midjourney is one of the most popular uses of AI by news organisations. A few tabloid sites are also reportedly using LLM models to generate articles on various subjects.
"Human editors still decide which stories get covered and review every piece of content, but the writing, structure, and tone are effectively outsourced to AI," the report read.
AI presenters and news-readers: Several radio stations are using AI voice clones to anchor the night shift "complete with commentary about the music."
"Publishers are ambivalent about using AI for content creation. More than half of our respondents (53 percent) consider it the biggest reputational risk," the report read.
Additionally, over 33 percent of respondents pointed out that using AI for news-gathering purposes was also a risk. "By contrast, back-end automation (9 percent), distribution, and coding are considered lower risk," the report added.
Areas seen to carry the greatest reputational risk from the deployment of AI.
For context, here are some news publishers whose experiments with AI went seriously wrong:
CNET published articles that were written using an AI tool in 2023. However, the outlet ended up issuing corrections on 41 out of 77 such AI-generated stories, The Verge reported. CNET also received flak for not disclosing, at the outset, that it was publishing AI-generated content.
Sports Illustrated (SI) was also found to have included product reviews from a third party that were alleged to be at least partly written by AI, without proper disclosure.
Gizmodo published its first AI-generated article titled 'A Chronological List of Star Wars Movies & TV Shows, but fans were quick to point out the factual errors in the article.
Men's Journal published an AI-generated article about low testosterone in men, which reportedly contained blatant falsehoods and claims that aren't supported by data.
The Guardian accused Microsoft AI of damaging its reputation after the latter placed a "distasteful" AI-generated poll next to a news report about a woman's murder. The poll reportedly asked readers to speculate on the reason behind the woman's death.
Channel 1 News, based out of Los Angeles, is looking to launch a personalised AI-driven newscast "that learns what stories a viewer wants to see and promises to deliver them in any language."
"Journalists worry about the implications of this kind of automation for jobs, and for trust in the news media," the report read.
Over 63 percent of the media leaders surveyed say they are worried about a sharp decline in referral traffic from social media platforms, as per the report published by Reuters Institute.
The report cited figures from data analytics provider Chartbeat and said that in 2023, news publishers saw that:
Facebook traffic fell 48 percent.
X (formerly Twitter) traffic fell 27 percent.
Instagram traffic fell 10 percent.
Decline in traffic to news websites from Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram in 2023.
Which tech platforms will news organisations be focusing on in 2024?
"Interest in video networks such as TikTok (+55) and YouTube (+44) remain strong while Google Discover is becoming a more important but volatile referral source," the report read.
Meta's decision to open up broadcast channels for publishers on platforms such as WhatsApp and Instagram is pushing news organisations to focus more on these platforms, it added.
Decline in search traffic: “Reaching audiences online is getting tougher as Facebook pulls back from news and X becomes less welcoming for publishers. The big fear is that search traffic may be next, as AI-powered results provide answers directly in the interface, rather than offering so many links to news sites," Nic Newman, the author of the Reuters Institute report, said.
Google Search, Microsoft Bing, and others have been exploring the integration of AI with their respective search engines so that direct answers are provided to the queries of users, instead of showing them a list of links to websites.
Increased focus on WhatsApp: "Publishers say they will be putting more effort into WhatsApp this year following the launch of functionality that allows a range of personalities and brands to create broadcast channels," the report revealed.
More news-reading apps: Reuters Institute predicted that AI-based apps "that change the language of news to improve relevance and understanding for particular audiences will be an increasing feature of the news landscape in 2024."
"Bots, apps and browser extensions with similar capabilities may spread rapidly in 2024, putting pressure on news organisations to create similar features," it added, offering Artifact (developed by the co-founders of Instagram) as an example.
Bundling of digital news content: "Expect to see a significant shift towards bundling of digital news and non-news content as large publishers look to lock in existing customers. All access subscriptions will include games, podcasts, magazines, books, and even content from other publishers," the report read.
"Big tech platforms will also be leaning further into paid business models as they look to reduce their dependence on advertising. X, Meta, and TikTok will offer more premium services this year including ad-free and privacy-friendly options," as per the report.
Copyright battles, AI arrangements: The report points out that AI industry players may face growing pressure from publishers to compensate for any loss in traffic, training their systems on historical data, or delivering real-time news.
However, it also mentions a few voluntary arrangements in place such as the deal between OpenAI and publisher Axel Springer for content drawn from Bild, Politico and Business Insider. But the money from such deals may not be shared equally, the report warned.
