When Bhagavad Gita Goes GPT, What Happens to Priests?

When asked what Hinduism has to say about violence, Tiwari stated that non-violence is a "tricky thing" in Hinduism as with many other religions, because many of these justify it under certain circumstances.

Tiwari is a believer in Advaita Vedanta philosophy, which states that all reality and everything in the experienced world has its root in Brahman, which is unchanging consciousness.

He cited a Mahabharata verse, "Ahimsa Paramo Dharma, Dharma himsa tathaiva cha," which translates to "Non-violence is the ultimate dharma. So, too is violence in service of Dharma."

"In the same line, it will say that non-violence is good, and the next three lines will say that if you need to do violence, do violence," Tiwari explained, adding that you can take anything from it and twist it to your liking.

According to Tiwari, because everything in Advaita Vedanta is the manifestation of the same higher being, killing someone is not killing someone else, but killing yourself. "It is not considered adharma (that which is not in accord with the dharma), if the killing is done for the sake of dharma, it is considered supreme dharma."

The Quint spoke to Aaryaa A Joshi, an expert on the history of the Hindu religion and a researcher at the Department of Sanskrit, Jnana Prabodhini Samshodhan Sanstha in Pune.

She says that we need to understand in what context it was said to kill people.