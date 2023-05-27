AI Can Now Make Art, But Can Indian Laws Protect Our Artists?

One thing that definitely needs to be considered while making laws on AI are privacy concerns.
One of the two poems above, is written by Rabindranath Tagore and the other - by Google’s AI chatbot ‘Bard.’
The prompt we put into the generative AI tool was simple: “Please write a poem on death using Rabindranath Tagore's style.”
While you think about which one is the “original” and which one is “AI-generated," here’s more food for thought:
The European Union, in a draft bill, is attempting to answer this question. But, where does India stand?
Experts The Quint spoke to pointed out that if and when India considers accommodating AI-generated content into its copyright laws, it will have to remember that the law (The Copyrights Act) protects just the tangible work of expression and not the ideas, concepts or theories that lead to that.
“When it comes to writing, can a writer really claim copyright over AI copying their style? Essentially, isn’t all writing inspired from someone else’s style? This is why laws protect the tangible work, not the process that leads to it,” Karmanya Dev Sharma, a Delhi-based Intellectual Property Rights lawyer, said.
“Generative AI is a simplistic model of the human brain. Just like artists or writers, derive their style from thousands of images or written work, so does AI. It is fed data sets over and over again for it to be able to register it and produce something similar,” Vikas Saxena, an independent tech researcher, explained.
In January, US artists Sarah Anderson, Kelly McKernan, and Karla Ortiz filed a copyright infringement complaint against Stable diffusion, Midjourney and DreamUp (three of the most popular art generators) for using billions of copyrighted images for training itself without the consent or knowledge of the artists of the original images.
While this was happening, Stock photo provider Getty images filed a lawsuit against Stability AI (the company which created Stable Diffusion, an AI-based system for generating images from text inputs) for copying several of its photos without a license and using them to train the software to generate more accurate depictions based on user prompts.
"While copyright can only be claimed on tangible work and not 'style', in these cases what the creators are trying to convey is that their work is being 'copied' without consent to generate more similar images. That's another way to sue these companies over violation of their Intellectual Property rights," Anand Nishanth, a lawyer specialising in IP rights, pointed out.
During the more recent Writers’ Guild Strike in America, the unions demanded the regulation of “material produced using artificial intelligence or similar technologies."
Meanwhile, AI tools which train themselves from large sets of text and visual data on the internet will have to disclose any copyrighted material they use to develop their system, once an early European Union agreement, that could potentially become the world’s first set of laws regulating Artificial Intelligence, is implemented.
According to what Nishanth told The Quint, “One of the ways to go about it is to issue a commercial license for the material it (the AI) uses and compensate the creators.”
For instance, Shutterstock plans on creating a fund to pay artists whose work AI companies will use to train their models.
“Anything that is my identifier and is being used without my consent is an infringement to my fundamental right to privacy. So, someone using my voice can be a violation of the said right," Samya Gupta, a Delhi-based tech lawyer, pointed out.
Noting, however, that despite privacy being a fundamental right, India does not have enough laws yet to upholster it, she said: "it is perhaps essential to factor privacy concerns in too."
Additionally, law makers ought to ponder over this question as well:
Interestingly, while India is yet to see a case where artists have sued generative AI platforms over copyright claims, an AI firm has sought copyright (for the AI) over an artwork.
In 2020, the Indian Copyright Office rejected an application which sought to list image-generating AI (RAGHAV) as the sole author of an artwork.
But, in another application related to the same app, the office gave the go-ahead to list RAGHAV as the co-author along with another (human) person. Immediately after, the office issued a withdrawal notice and the case continues to be undecided.
"The AI space is evolving really fast and our laws definitely need to keep up. Questions about AI and Intellectual Property Rights will need to be addressed soon," he added.
