How Sam Altman Came To Be at the Heart of the Generative AI Reckoning

ChatGPT, the wildly popular conversational artificial intelligence (AI) tool, will be turning one year old on 30 November 2023. Averaging 100 million weekly active users, it is one of the fastest growing apps in history.

But what of the man who is the AI chatbot's biggest champion in some ways?

The leadership crisis at OpenAI began on Friday, 17 November, when co-founder Sam Altman was abruptly sacked from his role as CEO after the company’s board of directors found that it "no longer has confidence in [Altman's] ability to continue leading OpenAI.”