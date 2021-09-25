NFT-Powered Sports Stock Trading is All the Rage, But Mind the Legal Pitfalls

Over the past few months, Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have gained significant popularity and there seem to be no signs of this trend slowing down anytime soon.

(Want to know more about NFTs, take a quick detour to this in-depth explainer and circle back.)

Fantasy sports enthusiasts – What if there's a way for you to own every player (albeit virtually) you could dream of. What if you could 'invest' in those players' stocks, similar to how consumers invest in traditional stock exchanges, and make a profit out of it as well?

This is now possible through the power of fractionalised NFTs (F-NFTs). The tokenisation of NFTs has now enabled trading of virtually anything in the world – be it art, real estate, a song, a highlights reel or even a meme.