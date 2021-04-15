FAQ: Stock Market For Beginners – How to Start Investing?

Did you know business magnate Rakesh Jhunjhunwala invested Rs 5,000 in the stock market, as a college student?

Now dubbed the ‘man with Midas touch’, Jhunjhunwala boasts a portfolio worth Rs20,000 crore.

Yes. That happened.

Want to be the next Jhunjhunwala, but no clue where to begin?

Here’s how to start investing in stock market.