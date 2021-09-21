Fractionalised NFTs: Know Your NFTs? You Can Own One Too! At Least a Part of It

The original Doge meme NFT, an ode to one of the largest active cryptocurrencies, grew in value after being fractionalised into 17 billion parts. The meme was sold as an NFT for $4 million in June and now its value has exploded to over $220 million.

Fractionalisation, thus, makes NFTs more affordable to all – a democratisation of the space if you will.

It is based on the concept of splitting up ownership of an NFT in millions, even billions of tiny pieces, so that several people can buy it, share, trade and earn of them. Sounds familiar? That's because this is no different from the existing stock markets – barring the regulations, and safety measures involved.